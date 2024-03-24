Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $22.00 to $30.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Myers Industries traded as high as $23.50 and last traded at $23.32, with a volume of 95229 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.80.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Myers Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 16th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MYE. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Myers Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,196,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Myers Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,110,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Myers Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $4,604,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Myers Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,959,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Myers Industries by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,163,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,642,000 after buying an additional 180,298 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.55. The company has a market capitalization of $851.84 million, a PE ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 1.29.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. Myers Industries had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The business had revenue of $191.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Myers Industries, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Saturday, March 16th will be issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.91%.

Myers Industries, Inc engages in distribution of tire service supplies in Ohio. It operates through two segments, The Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment offers pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, and OEM parts, as well as storage and organization, and custom plastic products; and injection molded, rotationally molded or blow molded products, consumer fuel containers and tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling.

