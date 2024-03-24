NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.04

Shares of NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.04 and traded as high as $4.15. NeuroMetrix shares last traded at $4.15, with a volume of 15,572 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on NeuroMetrix in a research report on Monday, February 19th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

NeuroMetrix Trading Up 2.0 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.45 and its 200-day moving average is $4.03.

NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NeuroMetrix had a negative return on equity of 31.31% and a negative net margin of 110.64%. The company had revenue of $1.32 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of NeuroMetrix by 102.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 20,530 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 10,384 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in NeuroMetrix during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in NeuroMetrix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in NeuroMetrix by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,854 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 8,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NeuroMetrix by 44.3% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,699 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 10,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

About NeuroMetrix

NeuroMetrix, Inc, a commercial stage neurotechnology company, engages in designing, building, and marketing medical devices that stimulate and analyze nerve response for diagnostic and therapeutic purposes in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, the Middle East, and Mexico. Its primary marketed products include DPNCheck, a nerve conduction test that is used to evaluate peripheral neuropathies, such as diabetic peripheral neuropathy; Quell, a wearable device for symptomatic relief and management of chronic pain; and ADVANCE system, a platform for the performance of nerve conduction studies.

Featured Stories

