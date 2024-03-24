Newbury Street Acquisition (OTCMKTS:NBSTU) Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of Newbury Street Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:NBSTU – Get Free Report) were up 1.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.94 and last traded at $10.94. Approximately 600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 7,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.75.

Newbury Street Acquisition Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Newbury Street Acquisition

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Newbury Street Acquisition stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newbury Street Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:NBSTU – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 71,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,000.

About Newbury Street Acquisition

Newbury Street Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on technology business in the consumer internet or media space, including sports and entertainment verticals.

