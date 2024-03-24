Newcore Gold (OTCMKTS:NCAUF) Shares Down 3.7%

Newcore Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCAUF – Get Free Report) shares fell 3.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13. 25,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 72,175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.10.

Newcore Gold Ltd., a mineral exploration, engages in the acquisition, advancement, and development of mineral properties in Ghana. It holds 100% interest in the Enchi gold project covering 216 square kilometers located in southwest Ghana, as well as holds seven prospecting licenses. The company was formerly known as Pinecrest Resources Ltd.

