NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) Receives “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $4.00 price target on the stock.

NextCure Price Performance

Shares of NextCure stock opened at $1.90 on Wednesday. NextCure has a 1 year low of $0.98 and a 1 year high of $2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $53.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NXTC. Silverarc Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NextCure by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 196,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in NextCure by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 5,515 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in NextCure by 224.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 6,338 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in NextCure by 100.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 8,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in NextCure by 104.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 9,121 shares in the last quarter. 47.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextCure Company Profile

NextCure, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing novel immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases by restoring normal immune function. The company is developing NC410, an immunomedicine designed to block immune suppression mediated by LAIR-1; NC762, a monoclonal antibody that binds specifically to B7-H4, a protein expressed on multiple tumor types; and NC525, a monoclonal antibody that binds to LAIR-1 to functionally kill AML blast cells and leukemic stem cells while preserving normal blood cells, including hematopoietic stem cells.

Featured Stories

