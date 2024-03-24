NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Position Raised by Norway Savings Bank

Norway Savings Bank raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the quarter. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 10,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Rockline Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $3,059,000. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NEE shares. StockNews.com cut NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.46.

NYSE:NEE opened at $61.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $126.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.55. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.15 and a 52 week high of $79.78.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The firm had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.06%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

