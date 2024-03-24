Nexus Infrastructure plc (NEXS) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 4th

Nexus Infrastructure plc (LON:NEXS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, March 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This is a boost from Nexus Infrastructure’s previous dividend of $1.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Nexus Infrastructure Stock Performance

LON:NEXS opened at GBX 77.50 ($0.99) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 85.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 91.51. Nexus Infrastructure has a 12 month low of GBX 70 ($0.89) and a 12 month high of GBX 175 ($2.23). The stock has a market capitalization of £7.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.30 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.27.

About Nexus Infrastructure

Nexus Infrastructure plc offers infrastructure and civil engineering services to the housebuilding and commercial sectors in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Tamdown, TriConnex, and eSmart Networks. The company undertakes earthworks; builds highways, substructures, and basements; and installs drainage systems.

