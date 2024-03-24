Nexus Infrastructure plc (NEXS) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 4th

Nexus Infrastructure plc (LON:NEXS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, March 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This is a boost from Nexus Infrastructure’s previous dividend of $1.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Nexus Infrastructure Stock Performance
LON:NEXS opened at GBX 77.50 ($0.99) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 85.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 91.51. Nexus Infrastructure has a 12 month low of GBX 70 ($0.89) and a 12 month high of GBX 175 ($2.23). The stock has a market capitalization of £7.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.30 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.27.
About Nexus Infrastructure
