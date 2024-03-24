NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.84

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.84 and traded as high as $5.97. NGL Energy Partners shares last traded at $5.85, with a volume of 155,416 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th.

NGL Energy Partners Stock Up 0.3 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. NGL Energy Partners had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 22.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NGL Energy Partners LP will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at NGL Energy Partners

In other news, Director James M. Collingsworth purchased 30,101 shares of NGL Energy Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.81 per share, for a total transaction of $174,886.81. Following the transaction, the director now owns 559,601 shares in the company, valued at $3,251,281.81. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NGL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in NGL Energy Partners by 143.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,225,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,106,000 after buying an additional 3,078,422 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in NGL Energy Partners by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,765,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,766,000 after buying an additional 1,937,488 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in NGL Energy Partners by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,731,403 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,515,000 after buying an additional 1,329,041 shares during the last quarter. Natixis grew its stake in NGL Energy Partners by 476.8% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,384,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,385,000 after buying an additional 1,144,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fractal Investments LLC grew its stake in NGL Energy Partners by 316.3% in the 4th quarter. Fractal Investments LLC now owns 832,479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,637,000 after buying an additional 632,492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.17% of the company’s stock.

About NGL Energy Partners

NGL Energy Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, blending, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids, refined products / renewables, and water solutions. The company operates in three segments: Water Solutions, Crude Oil Logistics, and Liquids Logistics. The Water Solutions segment transports, treats, recycles, and disposes produced and flowback water generated from oil and natural gas production; aggregates and sells recovered crude oil; disposes solids, such as tank bottoms, and drilling fluid and muds, as well as performs truck and frac tank washouts; and sells produced water for reuse and recycle, and brackish non-potable water.

