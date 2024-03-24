NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Announces Earnings Results

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The footwear maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29, reports. The company had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 39.54%.
Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $93.86 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $102.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.71. NIKE has a 12 month low of $88.66 and a 12 month high of $128.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.10.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.53%.
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of NIKE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.29.
NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.
