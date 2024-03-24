NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target Cut to $117.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $129.00 to $117.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the footwear maker’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 24.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NKE. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $139.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.29.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $93.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $142.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.85. NIKE has a fifty-two week low of $88.66 and a fifty-two week high of $128.68.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 39.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NIKE

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vestcor Inc lifted its holdings in NIKE by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 29,977 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Excalibur Management Corp lifted its holdings in NIKE by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 5,148 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.3% during the third quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 7,540 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.0% during the third quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 5,045 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Financial lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.3% during the third quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 8,098 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

