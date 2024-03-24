NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday after Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on the stock from $134.00 to $120.00. The stock had previously closed at $100.82, but opened at $93.85. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has an outperform rating on the stock. NIKE shares last traded at $92.45, with a volume of 9,694,042 shares traded.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on NKE. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on NIKE from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. HSBC decreased their target price on NIKE from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on NIKE from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on NIKE from $139.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on NIKE from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.29.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 220.7% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 120.7% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 256 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 106.4% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 291 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market cap of $142.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $102.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.71.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.54% and a net margin of 10.14%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 43.53%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

