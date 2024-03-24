Noah (NOAH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Noah (NYSE:NOAH – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NOAH stock opened at $10.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $684.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.26. Noah has a 12-month low of $9.90 and a 12-month high of $17.93.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Noah by 5.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,699,678 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,994,000 after buying an additional 93,890 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Noah by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,340,389 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,539,000 after purchasing an additional 41,294 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Noah by 0.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 540,745 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,724,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Noah by 12.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 339,655 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,487,000 after buying an additional 38,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Noah by 48.7% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 172,253 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,053,000 after buying an additional 56,402 shares during the period. 42.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Noah from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th.

Noah Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with the focus on investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in Mainland of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Businesses.

