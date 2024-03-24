Northann (NYSE:NCL) Shares Down 0.7%

Shares of Northann Corp. (NYSE:NCL – Get Free Report) were down 0.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.67 and last traded at $0.69. Approximately 48,097 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 561,345 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.70.

Northann Stock Down 0.7 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.86.

Northann Company Profile

Northann Corp. engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and retail of the 3D printed vinyl flooring panels and other decorative panels in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Benchwick brand name. Northann Corp. was founded in 2013 and is based in Elk Grove, California.

