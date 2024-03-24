Norway Savings Bank Boosts Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Norway Savings Bank boosted its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,700 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 37,510 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2,332.5% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,042 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $17,598,000 after acquiring an additional 176,476 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 883.4% during the third quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 109,538 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $10,474,000 after acquiring an additional 98,399 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 13,039 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC raised its position in NIKE by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 82,382 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $7,877,000 after purchasing an additional 19,947 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NKE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DZ Bank upgraded shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on NIKE from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $104.00 price objective (down from $129.00) on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Bank of America lowered their target price on NIKE from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.29.

NIKE Stock Performance

NYSE:NKE opened at $93.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $142.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.71. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $128.68.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. NIKE had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 39.54%. The business had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.53%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

