Norway Savings Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Norway Savings Bank grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the quarter. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meritas Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meritas Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 12,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 17,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP opened at $107.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.56. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $101.74 and a 1 year high of $111.26.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

