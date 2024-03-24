Norway Savings Bank Buys 1,550 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Norway Savings Bank grew its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 31.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,491 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the quarter. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bollard Group LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 10.6% during the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 469 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,389 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 8,015 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its position in Boeing by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 4,716 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Boeing by 3.4% during the second quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 61.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on BA. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Edward Jones cut Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Boeing from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Boeing in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.56.

NYSE BA opened at $188.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $201.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.44. The firm has a market cap of $115.22 billion, a PE ratio of -51.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 1.52. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $176.25 and a 52 week high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. The company's quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.75) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

