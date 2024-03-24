Norway Savings Bank Buys 160 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Norway Savings Bank raised its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,906 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in Salesforce during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 333.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 130 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. TheStreet raised Salesforce from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com lowered Salesforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Salesforce from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Salesforce from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.32.

Salesforce Price Performance

CRM opened at $307.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $292.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $250.17. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.58 and a twelve month high of $318.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $298.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.28, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.28.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.52%.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.39, for a total transaction of $249,997.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,079,246.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.39, for a total transaction of $249,997.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,079,246.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total value of $60,201.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,618.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,169,296 shares of company stock valued at $326,477,726. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Salesforce

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.