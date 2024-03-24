Norway Savings Bank Buys Shares of 2,820 Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ZS. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 1.7% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Zscaler by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Zscaler by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 0.5% during the third quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 13.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Zscaler news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total transaction of $408,512.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 367,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,915,408.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.47, for a total transaction of $1,571,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,014,925.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total transaction of $408,512.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 367,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,915,408.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,715 shares of company stock valued at $8,909,342. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $189.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Zscaler from $259.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zscaler presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.55.

Zscaler Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:ZS opened at $194.95 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $227.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.97. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.93 and a 52-week high of $259.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $525.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.56 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 14.60% and a negative net margin of 7.32%. On average, research analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Zscaler Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

