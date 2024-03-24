Norway Savings Bank Grows Stock Position in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:JSCP)

Norway Savings Bank increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:JSCP – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,403 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,820 shares during the quarter. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF were worth $2,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF during the second quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $249,000.

JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA JSCP opened at $46.44 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.93. JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF has a 52 week low of $44.83 and a 52 week high of $46.83.

About JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF

The JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (JSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a portfolio of global fixed income securities of varying credit quality, and aims for a duration of three years or less. JSCP was launched on Mar 1, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

