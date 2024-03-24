Norway Savings Bank Has $1.69 Million Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Norway Savings Bank cut its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 990 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 115,289.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,063,365,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,706,426,000 after buying an additional 1,062,444,438 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,464,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,357,976,000 after purchasing an additional 194,301 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,630,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $804,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955,619 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,254,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $775,893,000 after purchasing an additional 566,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,449,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $563,601,000 after purchasing an additional 257,323 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VNQ opened at $84.57 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $70.61 and a 52 week high of $90.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.97.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

