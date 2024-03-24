Norway Savings Bank Has $1.81 Million Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Norway Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,734 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 870 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,211 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 1,291 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Shira Ridge Wealth Management boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Shira Ridge Wealth Management now owns 1,367 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of COST stock opened at $734.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $721.38 and a 200 day moving average of $638.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $325.88 billion, a PE ratio of 48.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.77. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $476.75 and a 1-year high of $787.08.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The retailer reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.09. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.80% and a net margin of 2.73%. The firm had revenue of $58.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 26.68%.

Insider Activity

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director W Craig Jelinek sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.93, for a total transaction of $5,487,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 216,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,306,297.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $662.30, for a total value of $927,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,220,540.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director W Craig Jelinek sold 8,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.93, for a total transaction of $5,487,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 216,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,306,297.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,582 shares of company stock valued at $10,736,778. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $580.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $665.00 to $749.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $693.00 to $741.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $668.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.