Norway Savings Bank Has $2.66 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Norway Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,237 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up about 1.2% of Norway Savings Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $2,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth $396,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 22.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 3,389 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 21.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 86,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $35.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.80. The stock has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.39 and a fifty-two week high of $35.93.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

