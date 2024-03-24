Norway Savings Bank Increases Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Norway Savings Bank increased its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,500 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 957 shares during the quarter. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in EOG Resources by 77.6% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 238 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 530.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 252 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of EOG stock opened at $124.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $115.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.65. The company has a market cap of $72.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.39. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.56 and a 52 week high of $136.79.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.30 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $157.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $163.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.75.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Articles

