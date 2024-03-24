Norway Savings Bank Lowers Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Norway Savings Bank trimmed its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, West Paces Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $63.75 on Friday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $47.90 and a 52-week high of $70.43. The company has a market cap of $43.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.19.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.21%.

JCI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut their target price on Johnson Controls International from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (down from $65.00) on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. HSBC cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Argus lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.58.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

