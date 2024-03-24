Norway Savings Bank Purchases 105 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Norway Savings Bank increased its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 22,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,567,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 26,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,832,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockline Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of CAT opened at $358.11 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $321.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $285.58. The stock has a market cap of $178.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $204.04 and a 52 week high of $365.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.47. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.99% and a net margin of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $17.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.86 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David Maclennan bought 350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $323.37 per share, with a total value of $113,179.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,812.06. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 350 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $323.37 per share, with a total value of $113,179.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,812.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 4,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.80, for a total value of $1,508,835.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,741,725.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,769 shares of company stock valued at $14,509,306 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CAT. StockNews.com downgraded Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $300.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $297.89.

Caterpillar Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

