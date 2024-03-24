Norway Savings Bank Raises Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Norway Savings Bank lifted its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,432 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,628 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 712 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Rockline Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Scharf Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 7,146 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Accenture from $400.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $398.00 price objective (down from $426.00) on shares of Accenture in a report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Accenture from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.77.

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $337.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $370.19 and its 200 day moving average is $340.06. Accenture plc has a one year low of $259.30 and a one year high of $387.51. The stock has a market cap of $211.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.20.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.85 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 28.30%. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. Analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 12.12 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 46.78%.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 4,333 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.83, for a total value of $1,611,139.39. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 34,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,937,824.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 4,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.83, for a total value of $1,611,139.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 34,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,937,824.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 3,010 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.80, for a total transaction of $1,119,118.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,417,957.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,549,498. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.