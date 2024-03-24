Norway Savings Bank Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Norway Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,944 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up about 1.4% of Norway Savings Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $3,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1,414.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $164.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.22. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.