Norway Savings Bank Sells 1,135 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Norway Savings Bank lowered its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,135 shares during the quarter. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DUK stock opened at $94.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.18 and a 200 day moving average of $92.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $72.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.65, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.46. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $83.06 and a 1 year high of $100.39.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 115.49%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Duke Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

In related news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total transaction of $277,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,697.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

