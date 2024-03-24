Norway Savings Bank Sells 128 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Norway Savings Bank decreased its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 74.4% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 7,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 3,277 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 8,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 2,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,289,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EL. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $179.00 target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.71.

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

Shares of EL opened at $143.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $51.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.14, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.80. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.22 and a 1-year high of $260.46.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.33. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently 203.08%.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.