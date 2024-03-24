Norway Savings Bank Sells 2,052 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Norway Savings Bank reduced its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,052 shares during the quarter. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 118,772.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,295,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,518,825,000 after purchasing an additional 93,217,157 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,154,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,960,000 after buying an additional 152,014 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,451,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 873,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,977,000 after acquiring an additional 58,352 shares during the period. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 837,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,688,000 after acquiring an additional 24,594 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $99.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $98.98 and its 200-day moving average is $94.58. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $81.81 and a 12 month high of $105.10.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

