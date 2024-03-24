Norway Savings Bank Sells 360 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Norway Savings Bank cut its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,815,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Davis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in KLA by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIC Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KLA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $710.56 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $652.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $563.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $96.09 billion, a PE ratio of 36.09, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.34. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $355.88 and a 1-year high of $729.15.

KLA Dividend Announcement

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.91 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. KLA had a net margin of 27.98% and a return on equity of 107.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 22.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 19th were issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KLAC shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $625.00 price target on shares of KLA in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on KLA from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on KLA from $535.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on KLA from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on KLA from $605.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $637.89.

KLA Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

