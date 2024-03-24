Norway Savings Bank Sells 488 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Norway Savings Bank lessened its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,296 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 488 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 105.6% during the 3rd quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 42.0% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 257 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.89.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total transaction of $5,028,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 183,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,164,646. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

NASDAQ HON opened at $200.73 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $198.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.66. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.88 and a 1 year high of $210.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 15.43%. The firm had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.00%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Further Reading

