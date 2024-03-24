Norway Savings Bank Sells 732 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Norway Savings Bank lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 732 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,137.2% in the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $43,000.

IVW stock opened at $85.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.01 and its 200 day moving average is $74.76. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $61.18 and a 12 month high of $85.56.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

