Norway Savings Bank Trims Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Norway Savings Bank decreased its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 1.2% of Norway Savings Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth about $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Tower View Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 183.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 43.0% in the third quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.3 %

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $155.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $374.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $159.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.79. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $144.95 and a 1-year high of $175.97.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.02 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.27% and a net margin of 37.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 34.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Johnson & Johnson news, major shareholder & Johnson Johnson sold 3,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $96,142.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,099,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,810,030.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 59,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total value of $9,281,969.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 141,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,099,078.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder & Johnson Johnson sold 3,725 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $96,142.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,099,575 shares in the company, valued at $105,810,030.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on JNJ shares. StockNews.com upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $167.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.31.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

