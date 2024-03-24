Norway Savings Bank Trims Stock Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Norway Savings Bank reduced its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,925 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ZBH. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at $242,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,716 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 82,106 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,992,000 after buying an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,355 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 135.3% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 16,520 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zimmer Biomet

In other news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 26,156 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.62, for a total transaction of $3,364,184.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,677,929.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ZBH opened at $127.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $125.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.96. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.00 and a 52-week high of $149.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZBH has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.84.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

