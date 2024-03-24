Norwood Financial Corp. (NWFL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 on May 1st

Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.

Norwood Financial has increased its dividend by an average of 5.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years.

NASDAQ NWFL opened at $27.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Norwood Financial has a twelve month low of $23.86 and a twelve month high of $34.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.92. The firm has a market cap of $220.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 0.63.

Norwood Financial ( NASDAQ:NWFL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.42 million during the quarter. Norwood Financial had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 9.64%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Norwood Financial by 629.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 8,660 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Norwood Financial by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,544 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Norwood Financial by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 3,418 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Norwood Financial by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 67,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Norwood Financial by 95.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 24,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 12,098 shares in the last quarter. 26.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

