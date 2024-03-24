NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NYSE:NBY opened at $0.14 on Friday. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.12 and a 52 week high of $1.95. The firm has a market cap of $889,386.00, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NovaBay Pharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:NBY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 718,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 11.01% of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

About NovaBay Pharmaceuticals

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells eyecare, skincare, and wound care products in the United States and internationally. It offers Avenova Spray, a solution for removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, such as the eyelid; and wound care products, which are used for cleansing and irrigation as part of surgical procedures, as well as treating certain wounds, burns, ulcers, and other injuries under the NeutroPhase and PhaseOne brands.

