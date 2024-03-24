NovaGold Resources (TSE:NG) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (TSE:NG – Get Free Report) were down 0.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$3.61 and last traded at C$3.64. Approximately 127,634 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 254,530 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.66.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of NovaGold Resources in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd.
NovaGold Resources Stock Down 0.5 %
NovaGold Resources (TSE:NG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter.
NovaGold Resources Company Profile
NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.
