NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Up 1.4% on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) rose 1.4% during trading on Friday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $800.00 to $1,100.00. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. NVIDIA traded as high as $931.30 and last traded at $927.38. Approximately 16,909,819 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 53,337,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $914.35.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $720.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $875.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $910.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $908.68.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on NVIDIA

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $853.54, for a total transaction of $10,242,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,107,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,366,393.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total transaction of $218,079.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,696,719.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 12,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $853.54, for a total transaction of $10,242,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,107,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,366,393.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 104,774 shares of company stock valued at $64,322,528 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 78.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $743.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $561.46.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The company’s revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.34%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.