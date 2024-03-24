Ocean Thermal Energy (OTCMKTS:CPWR) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.01

Shares of Ocean Thermal Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:CPWR – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.01 and traded as high as $0.04. Ocean Thermal Energy shares last traded at $0.04, with a volume of 815,510 shares traded.

Ocean Thermal Energy Stock Up 84.2 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.01.

Ocean Thermal Energy Company Profile

Ocean Thermal Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development of projects for renewable power generation, desalinated water production, and air conditioning worldwide. It designs and develops ocean thermal energy conversion, and seawater and lake water air conditioning plants for commercial properties, utilities, and municipalities.

