Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Old Point Financial stock opened at $16.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.19. The stock has a market cap of $83.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.20. Old Point Financial has a 12-month low of $14.00 and a 12-month high of $24.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.35 million for the quarter. Old Point Financial had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 9.60%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Old Point Financial by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 183,608 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after buying an additional 4,627 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Old Point Financial by 306.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 28,642 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Old Point Financial by 16.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,564 shares of the bank’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Old Point Financial by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 32,319 shares of the bank’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Old Point Financial by 10.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,076 shares of the bank’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.51% of the company’s stock.

Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers in Virginia. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.

