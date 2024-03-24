Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.
Old Point Financial Price Performance
Old Point Financial stock opened at $16.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.19. The stock has a market cap of $83.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.20. Old Point Financial has a 12-month low of $14.00 and a 12-month high of $24.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.
Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.35 million for the quarter. Old Point Financial had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 9.60%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Old Point Financial
About Old Point Financial
Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers in Virginia. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Old Point Financial
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/18 – 3/22
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- KB Home: Building on Strong Foundations During Volatile Times
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Nike Stock and the 30% Rally That’s Expected
Receive News & Ratings for Old Point Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Point Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.