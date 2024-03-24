One Liberty Properties, Inc. (OLP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 on April 4th

One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 26th.

One Liberty Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 360.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect One Liberty Properties to earn $1.69 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 106.5%.

Shares of NYSE:OLP opened at $22.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $487.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. One Liberty Properties has a 1 year low of $17.55 and a 1 year high of $23.43.

In related news, COO Lawrence Ricketts sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.36, for a total transaction of $67,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 176,665 shares in the company, valued at $3,950,229.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other One Liberty Properties news, COO Justin Clair sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total value of $55,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $969,040.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Lawrence Ricketts sold 3,000 shares of One Liberty Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.36, for a total value of $67,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 176,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,950,229.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of One Liberty Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in One Liberty Properties by 235.4% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in One Liberty Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of One Liberty Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of One Liberty Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. 36.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of One Liberty Properties in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th.

About One Liberty Properties

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial and retail properties. Many of these properties are subject to long-term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

