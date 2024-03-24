Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) PT Lowered to $42.00

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Citigroup from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the software maker’s stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.33% from the company’s current price.

OTEX has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Open Text in a report on Friday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Open Text from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Open Text from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Open Text in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

Open Text stock opened at $39.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.26 and a beta of 1.09. Open Text has a fifty-two week low of $32.04 and a fifty-two week high of $45.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.74.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The software maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Open Text had a return on equity of 22.99% and a net margin of 2.24%. Analysts predict that Open Text will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Open Text

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Open Text by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,622 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Open Text by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 60,137 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Open Text by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Open Text by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 870 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Open Text by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 14,492 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Open Text Company Profile

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

