OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Shares Gap Up to $0.93

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.93, but opened at $0.98. OPKO Health shares last traded at $0.93, with a volume of 1,096,462 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on OPK. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of OPKO Health in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barrington Research reduced their target price on OPKO Health from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded OPKO Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st.

Get OPKO Health alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on OPKO Health

OPKO Health Trading Up 3.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $672.32 million, a P/E ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.55.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $181.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.53 million. OPKO Health had a negative net margin of 21.76% and a negative return on equity of 12.69%. OPKO Health’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, analysts predict that OPKO Health, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.87 per share, with a total value of $435,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 210,968,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,542,355.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other OPKO Health news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.87 per share, with a total value of $435,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 210,968,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,542,355.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Elias A. Zerhouni bought 550,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.93 per share, for a total transaction of $511,779.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 20,327,814 shares in the company, valued at $18,904,867.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 8,993,015 shares of company stock worth $8,479,069 over the last ninety days. 47.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OPK. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,688,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,250,000 after purchasing an additional 10,014,088 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in OPKO Health by 318.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,390,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,698,000 after purchasing an additional 5,624,866 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in OPKO Health by 300.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,164,180 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,874,519 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in OPKO Health by 848.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,890,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,842,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in OPKO Health in the fourth quarter worth $4,042,000. 22.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OPKO Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers, and governmental units; and 4Kscore prostate cancer test.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for OPKO Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPKO Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.