Optex Systems (NASDAQ:OPXS) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Optex Systems Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:OPXS – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.00 and last traded at $7.10. Approximately 7,447 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 26,683 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.22.

Optex Systems Stock Down 1.7 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.11. The company has a market cap of $48.42 million, a P/E ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 0.21.

Optex Systems (NASDAQ:OPXS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.97 million for the quarter. Optex Systems had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 10.21%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Optex Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,371,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Optex Systems in the second quarter valued at $65,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Optex Systems during the third quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Optex Systems by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares during the period. 7.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Optex Systems Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells optical sighting systems and assemblies primarily for the U.S. department of defense, foreign military applications, and commercial markets in the United States. It offers periscopes, such as laser and non-laser protected plastic and glass periscopes, electronic M17 day/thermal periscopes, and vision blocks; sighting systems, including back up sights, digital day and night sighting systems, M36 thermal periscope, unity mirrors, optical weapon system support and maintenance, commander weapon station sights, and sight assembly refurbishments; howitzers comprising M137 telescope, M187 mount, M119 aiming device, XM10 and aiming circles; and applied optics center consisting of laser interference filter, optical assemblies, laser filter units, day windows, and specialty thin film coatings, as well as other products, such as muzzle reference systems, binoculars, collimators, optical lenses and elements, and windows.

