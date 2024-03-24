Orbia Advance (OTCMKTS:MXCHF) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Shares of Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHF – Get Free Report) dropped 4.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.00 and last traded at $2.03. Approximately 21,900 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 307% from the average daily volume of 5,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.12.

Orbia Advance Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.04 and its 200-day moving average is $2.00.

About Orbia Advance

(Get Free Report)

Orbia Advance Corporation, SAB. de C.V. provides products and solutions for precision agriculture, building and infrastructure, fluorinated, polymer, and connectivity sectors worldwide. The company offers irrigation systems, agricultural and greenhouse projects, digital farming technologies, and related services; and connectivity solutions, including conduits, cable-in conduit, and other HDPE products and solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Orbia Advance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orbia Advance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.