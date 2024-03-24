Oregon Bancorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 (OTCMKTS:ORBN)

Oregon Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORBN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th.
Oregon Bancorp Stock Performance
ORBN stock opened at $19.80 on Friday. Oregon Bancorp has a twelve month low of $19.60 and a twelve month high of $30.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.23 and a 200-day moving average of $21.44.
