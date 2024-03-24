Oregon Bancorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 (OTCMKTS:ORBN)

Oregon Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORBN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th.

Oregon Bancorp Stock Performance

ORBN stock opened at $19.80 on Friday. Oregon Bancorp has a twelve month low of $19.60 and a twelve month high of $30.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.23 and a 200-day moving average of $21.44.

About Oregon Bancorp

Oregon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Willamette Valley Bank that provides banking services to businesses and individuals. The company offers checking and savings accounts, retirement accounts, and certificate of deposits, as well as debit cards, cash management, money market, and digital banking services.

