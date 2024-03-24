Orezone Gold (ORE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Orezone Gold (CVE:OREGet Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 26th. Analysts expect Orezone Gold to post earnings of C$0.07 per share for the quarter.

Orezone Gold stock opened at C$1.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$404.42 million and a P/E ratio of -14.88. Orezone Gold has a 1 year low of C$0.87 and a 1 year high of C$1.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$1.25 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Separately, Pi Financial dropped their price target on Orezone Gold from C$2.25 to C$1.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$1.98.

Orezone Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties. Its flagship property is the 90%-owned BomborÃ© gold project located in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

