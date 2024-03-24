Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) Declares Dividend of $0.40

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, March 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.3993 per share on Monday, May 13th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. This is a positive change from Orkla ASA’s previous dividend of $0.20.

Orkla ASA Trading Up 0.6 %

OTCMKTS:ORKLY opened at $7.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Orkla ASA has a twelve month low of $6.62 and a twelve month high of $8.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.45.

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Orkla ASA had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter.

Orkla ASA Company Profile

Orkla ASA engages in branded consumer goods, and industrial and financial investment businesses. The company offers branded products, including frozen pizza, ketchup, soups, sauces, bread toppings, and ready-to-eat meals through grocery channels, as well as food service, convenience stores, and petrol stations.

