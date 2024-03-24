Oxbridge Re (OXBR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 26th. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Oxbridge Re Trading Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ:OXBR opened at $1.10 on Friday. Oxbridge Re has a 1 year low of $0.87 and a 1 year high of $2.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.01 and a 200-day moving average of $1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 0.86.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Oxbridge Re by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Oxbridge Re by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Oxbridge Re by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 54,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 9,026 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. The company underwrites reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. It distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers.

